Ryan Giggs' former sister-in-law and mistress, Natasha Lever, is marrying a firefighter who left his wife with three children

The firefighter, Haroon Headley, is reported to have been married to his former partner for about two decade

Natasha made headlines when her eight-year relationship with Giggs, who was the brother of her then-husband, came to light

Ryan Giggs' former sister-in-law and mistress, Natasha Lever, who once captured the headlines, is back in the spotlight.

The 41-year-old, whose involvement in a bitter and public separation between the brothers was highly controversial, is reportedly engaged to a firefighter who left his wife and three children.

Natasha Lever and Kirk Norcross at Anaya night club on February 16, 2012 in London, England. Image: Mark Milan.

Source: Getty Images

According to a report courtesy of Mail Online, Natasha, who previously appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, made headlines in 2011 when it surfaced that she had an eight-year affair with the former Manchester United star while still married to his brother, Rhodri.

In the wake of the ensuing scandal, Natasha seems to have moved on and is now in a relationship with another man who was previously married.

Natasha finds another lover

Natasha appears to have left her past behind, as she has settled down with Haroon Headley, who recently proposed during a holiday in Thailand.

Their engagement comes just a year after the couple began living together in Greater Manchester, following Haroon's decision to leave his wife of 20 years for Natasha.

Haroon, 46, left his wife Nicole to pursue a relationship with Natasha. It was reported that Natasha was aware of Haroon's marital status when they met, though his relationship with Nicole had been deteriorating for some time.

According to the Daily Star, Natasha has two children with her ex-husband Rhodri and two more with former partner Mark Smith.

