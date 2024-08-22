Ryan Giggs’ Ex Sister-in-Law and Mistress Engages Firefighter Who Left His Wife and 3 Kids
- Ryan Giggs' former sister-in-law and mistress, Natasha Lever, is marrying a firefighter who left his wife with three children
- The firefighter, Haroon Headley, is reported to have been married to his former partner for about two decade
- Natasha made headlines when her eight-year relationship with Giggs, who was the brother of her then-husband, came to light
Ryan Giggs' former sister-in-law and mistress, Natasha Lever, who once captured the headlines, is back in the spotlight.
The 41-year-old, whose involvement in a bitter and public separation between the brothers was highly controversial, is reportedly engaged to a firefighter who left his wife and three children.
According to a report courtesy of Mail Online, Natasha, who previously appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, made headlines in 2011 when it surfaced that she had an eight-year affair with the former Manchester United star while still married to his brother, Rhodri.
In the wake of the ensuing scandal, Natasha seems to have moved on and is now in a relationship with another man who was previously married.
Natasha finds another lover
Natasha appears to have left her past behind, as she has settled down with Haroon Headley, who recently proposed during a holiday in Thailand.
Their engagement comes just a year after the couple began living together in Greater Manchester, following Haroon's decision to leave his wife of 20 years for Natasha.
Haroon, 46, left his wife Nicole to pursue a relationship with Natasha. It was reported that Natasha was aware of Haroon's marital status when they met, though his relationship with Nicole had been deteriorating for some time.
According to the Daily Star, Natasha has two children with her ex-husband Rhodri and two more with former partner Mark Smith.
