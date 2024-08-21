Ademola Lookman is currently linked with a transfer to French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain.

The Nigerian forward has developed into one of the finest talents in Italian football since his move

Atalanta CEO, Luca Percassi, has spoken about the potential sale of the forward to the Ligue 1 outfit

Ademola Lookman is currently linked with a move to French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The Nigerian forward, who has captivated fans since his arrival at Atalanta, has been the subject of transfer speculation recently.

Just as it seemed he might remain with La Dea for another season, a late offer from PSG has emerged.

Ademola Lookman during the UEFA Super Cup 2024 match between Real Madrid and Atalanta BC at National Stadium on August 14, 2024 in Warsaw. Image: Mateusz Slodkowski.

Source: Getty Images

Swayed by the interest from the Ligue 1 powerhouse, Lookman requested to be left out of the squad for Atalanta's opening Serie A fixture against Lecce.

In response to this development, Atalanta CEO, Luca Percassi, has addressed the forward's future.

Atalanta CEO speaks on Lookman’s future

In an interview reported by Sky Italia, the Bergamo club's CEO emphasised that Atalanta will prioritise the club’s interests over the player’s demands in any potential exit.

“I always echo what my father says: we are Atalanta. We must uphold our identity and stay true to our objectives. Last season, for the first time, the coach, club, and directors aimed to keep all the key players who were instrumental in our extraordinary campaign,’ he stated.

The plan was to retain all our first-choice players. We were aware there could be turbulence in the transfer market, and while we didn’t expect certain developments, the club is prepared to invest if opportunities arise. We’ll see what unfolds in the coming days.”

Furthermore, the former Chelsea man acknowledged that the club initially intended to keep their top stars this summer, but with the current unrest, they may not have much of a choice.

According to a report from Calcio Mercato, the French club is eager to finalise a transfer for the Nigerian forward, with a deal expected to be concluded for a fee in the region of €40 million.

