Michael Ballack, a former Chelsea star, is said to be in a relationship with the girlfriend of his late son

Emilio, the son of the former German international, passed away in a quad-bike crash near Lisbon, Portugal, in 2021

Ballack sought help from psychologists, and the tragedy brought him close to the girlfriend of his late son

Former Chelsea star Michael Ballack is having an affair with Sophia Schneiderman, who is the girlfriend of his late son.

In 2021, Emilio, an 18-year-old son of Ballack, died in a quad-bike crash near Lisbon, Portugal.

Emergency officials reported the incident occurred in the holiday destination Troia, south of Lisbon after the teen was involved in a four-wheel crash.

Michael Ballack is in a relationship with Sophia Schneiderman. Photo: sophia.schneiderhan.

Source: Instagram

Police officers and firefighters responded to the scene but could not save the lad who lost control of his quad bike.

It was gathered that Ballack had welcomed his three kids for a family barbecue.

The former German international struggled to come to terms with his son's death, and he sought help from psychologists.

Sophia Schneiderman, who had been in a relationship with the footballer's son, was devastated.

The tragedy brought the model and Ballack closer as they sought comfort.

Tribuna reports that the lovers were spotted in Berlin and were having a special romantic moment.

The platform added that Sophia was only 21 then, while Ballack was already 45.

The couple are still together after two years, as they both recently went on holiday in Maldives.

According to ESPN, Emilio was born to Michael Ballack's then-girlfriend Simone Lambe in 2002.

The former Germany captain also has two other sons, born in 2001 and 2005, from his relationship with Lambe.

