One of Nigeria's most gifted footballers, Etim Esin, has weighed in on Victor Osimhen's transfer debacle.

The Nigerian international has been a major subject of the summer transfer window, but no agreement has been sealed yet.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, PSG, and even clubs from Saudi Arabia have all been linked with the 25-year-old.

Etim Esin has cautioned Victor Osimhen over indiscipline amid the transfer saga. Photo: Matteo Ciambelli.

The 2023 CAF Player of the Year Award recipient has informed his club that he is willing to leave this summer.

There has been more drama over the potential transfer of the striker, and Etim Esin has attributed the delay to his off-field issues despite Chelsea's keen interest.

Recall that in June, Osimhen went live on Instagram in a brutal outburst against Finidi George who was the Super Eagles head coach at the time.

Etim Esin believes there is more to the striker's transfer saga. The 'Nigerian Maradona' told Elegbete TV:

“A coach can make or mar you in terms of indiscipline, and I think one of my pitfalls was indiscipline.

“Look at all the transfer saga going on. Now, they are looking for a swap deal, making your life difficult. Which African Footballer of the Year has been involved in a swap deal? Yekini, Amuneke, Ikpeba and co, signed them straight up.

“I think Osimhen should sit down and even come and ask someone like me what indiscipline has cost me in football. Thank God it hasn’t cost my life."

Chelsea's sporting directors demand answers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea's two sporting directors, Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, need to know that they can move players on before agreeing on a deal to sign Osimhen.

The London club's interest in the striker is not a secret, and Napoli also want Romelu Lukaku.

They are not ready to splash heavily on the Super Eagles forward, who also demands a salary above their wage structure unless they can move on some of their top earners.

