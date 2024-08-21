Chelsea have been in contact with Napoli over the possible transfer of striker Victor Osimhen

The two clubs have yet to find a suitable deal for all parties involved, hence the prolonged delay

Blues fans clamoured for the Nigerian after their team struggled against Manchester City

Chelsea are keen on bringing Victor Osimhen in. The club’s two sporting directors, Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, need to know that they can move players on first before agreeing on a deal to sign the 25-year-old.

The Blues have been in contact with Napoli and are exploring various options to sign the Nigerian but have yet to find a suitable deal for all parties involved.

Victor Osimhen is expected to leave Napoli in the final days of the transfer window. Photo by Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen’s £113 million release clause, which was inserted into the new deal he signed in the summer of 2023, has been the major stumbling block in his Napoli exit.

According to The Athletic, the Premier League club's offer on the table is a loan move with an option to buy, but Napoli and Osimhen do not want a deal without a mandatory clause.

Chelsea directors ask questions about Osimhen

The London club's interest in the striker is not a secret whilst Napoli also wants their striker Romelu Lukaku, but why is the deal complicated and taking too long?

According to the Daily Mirror, Chelsea sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart seek guarantees they can move players on before they can agree on a deal.

They are not ready to splash heavily on the Super Eagles forward, who also demands a salary above their wage structure unless they can move on some of their top earners.

The 2021 UEFA Champions League winners have some unwanted players on big wages, including Romelu Lukaku, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Raheem Sterling.

Chelsea fans clamour for Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Chelsea fans clamoured for Victor Osimhen to be signed after watching Nicolas Jackson’s performance during their defeat to Manchester City.

Former midfielder Mikel Obi constantly berated Nicolas Jackson as a player who could not take Chelsea to the next level in front of the goal, and the fans agreed.

