Victor Osimhen's immediate future continues to generate significant discussion as the new football season begins

The Nigerian forward is widely expected to depart Serie A, with both Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea reportedly interested in his services

A transfer journalist has hinted at the club the highly sought-after forward will likely join by the end of the summer window

Victor Osimhen appears to be edging closer to a departure from Napoli as time progresses

The Nigerian forward, who has been a standout performer in Serie A since his arrival in 2020, has attracted significant interest from clubs across Europe and beyond.

His stellar performances during the 2022/23 season, where he played a pivotal role in leading Napoli to their first league title in 30 years, have only heightened the demand for his services.

Victor Osimhen looks on during the Serie A TIM match between SSC Napoli and US Lecce at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on May 26, 2024. Image: Matteo Ciambelli.

Source: Getty Images

Premier League club, Chelsea, and French giant, Paris Saint-Germain, are reportedly among the frontrunners in the race to sign Osimhen. As discussions intensify, debates continue over which club would be the best fit for the prolific striker.

However, amid the growing interest, transfer expert, Sacha Tavolieri, has hinted at the club Osimhen is most likely to join this summer.

What club would Victor Osimhen join?

According to a report from the Belgian transfer guru, the 25-year-old forward is more likely to join Chelsea than PSG.

The journalist explained that despite PSG losing Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid and Gonçalo Ramos suffering an ankle fracture, the Parisian club is leaning towards signing a versatile forward rather than a traditional number nine.

This development makes Chelsea, a club Osimhen has expressed interest in joining, the most likely destination for the forward.

The transfer expert also noted that Chelsea are working diligently to secure a deal for Osimhen before the transfer window closes.

In their pursuit of the striker, Chelsea are considering including Romelu Lukaku and Cesare Casadei as part of the deal.

According to data from FotMob, Osimhen has contributed an impressive 88 goals in 133 appearances for Napoli.

Napoli chief speaks on Osimhen’s future

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Napoli chief, Giovanni Manna, has provided an update on Osimhen’s future.

The club director explained that the situation involving the Nigerian forward is currently at an impasse, with both parties working diligently to find a solution as the new season gets underway.

Osimhen was left out of Napoli’s squad for their opening league fixture against Hellas Verona, in which Antonio Conte's side suffered a defeat.

