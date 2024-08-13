The highly anticipated 2024/25 English Premier League season is set to start on Friday, August 16, 2024

Manchester United will welcome Fulham to Old Trafford to kick off the new season on the night

Two Nigerian players, Alexander Iwobi and Calvin Bassey, will be in action for Fulham in the match

The 2024/24 Premier League season is three days away from beginning, with Manchester United welcoming Fulham to Old Trafford in the opening fixture.

Two Nigerians, Alexander Iwobi and Calvin Bassey, are expected to be in action for the Londoners in the match as they hope to influence the fixture again like the last time.

Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi celebrate after helping beat Manchester United 2-1 at Old Trafford in February. Photo by Simon Stacpoole.

Legit.ng looks at the six Super Eagles stars to look out for in the fixture.

Nigerian players in the Premier League

1. Alex Iwobi

Iwobi has spent all his playing career in the Premier League. He came through the ranks at Arsenal’s Hale End and debuted in the first team in 2015 before leaving in 2019. After four years at Merseyside with Everton, he returned to London with Fulham in 2023. As noted by Transfermarkt, he scored five goals and two assists last season.

2. Calvin Bassey

The rugged defender was born in Italy but grew up in London. He came through Leicester City’s academy and had spells at Rangers and Ajax before joining Fulham in 2023. He scored one goal last season in the 2-1 win over Manchester United.

3. Wilfred Ndidi

Nigerian defensive midfielder Ndidi is back in the English top-flight league with Leicester City after one season in the EFL Championship. As noted by BBC Sports, he ran out of contract in the summer, and despite multiple offers elsewhere, he signed a new three-year deal with the club set for a new era under Steve Cooper after the departure of Enzo Maresca to Chelsea.

4. Taiwo Awoniyi

Awoniyi was a Liverpool player for six years but never made an official appearance due to work permit issues. He joined Union Berlin in 2021 but returned to England after one season. He has struggled with injuries since his move to the City Ground. According to The Athletic, he missed some part of pre-season due to the recurrence of his injury.

5. Ola Aina

Aina was born and raised in London, progressing through Chelsea Academy. He moved to Torino permanently in 2019 but returned to England with Nottingham in 2023 and helped the club avoid relegation on the final day last season.

6. Frank Onyeka

The Tank, as he is fondly referred to, joined Brentford after they gained promotion in 2021 and has been a mainstay in Thomas Frank’s midfield. According to The Nation, he could leave the club this summer with Girona interested.

These six are not the only Nigerians in the league; Chelsea have Carney Chukwuemeka, Noni Madueke, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Lesley Ugochukwu, all of whom are eligible for the African country through their parents.

