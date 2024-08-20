Nigerian Attacker Ademola Lookman is linked with a move away from Italian Serie A club Atalanta

French club Paris Saint-Germain have expressed concrete interest in the Super Eagles attacker

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini spoke on the player's future after the emphatic win over Lecce

Ademola Lookman’s future has left Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini unsure of what will happen amid interest from French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The Nigerian had a brilliant end to last season, scoring a hat-trick in the UEFA Europa League final to hand German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen side their only loss of the season.

Ademola Lookman playing for Atalanta against Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup. Photo by Jose Breton.

Source: Getty Images

Most of the summer has been quiet for him, but in the last 48 hours, PSG have expressed interest in him through his representatives and are planning to send an official bid.

Gasperini speaks on Lookman's future

The Super Eagles star missed Atalanta’s opening Serie A matchday 4-0 win over Lecce after he asked to be left out of the squad to think about his future.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Head coach Gasperini, speaking during his post-match press conference after the 4-0 win, as quoted by Tuttosport, claimed he does not know where things will end.

“I have been given the right guarantees. Nobody expected this situation, which is why I am currently sailing by sight. I don't know what will happen, but my job is to assemble as much as possible together with the club,” he said.

“It is clear that we will actually have the definition of the squad on August 31st.”

The manager’s words align with the fact that the French club have only spoken to the player and have yet to register their interest with the Bergamo-based club officially.

As noted by Calcio Mercato, the Parisians have proposed personal terms to the former Fulham forward on a contract worth €5 million, making him one of the highest-paid Nigerians in Europe.

Nigerian players hopeful of moves

Legit.ng reported that four Nigerian players could change clubs before the summer transfer window closes on the August deadline after PSG made a late move for Ademola Lookman.

Victor Osimhen leads his compatriots on this list, with the forward expected to leave Napoli. Premier League club Chelsea are working on a deal to sign him.

Source: Legit.ng