Chelsea were heavily linked with a transfer move for young Spanish forward, Samuel Omorodion

The Atletico Madrid attacker was reported to be a part of a deal to facilitate Conor Gallagher’s sale

A report detailing the Premier League powerhouse are eyeing another Atletico striker has emerged

Chelsea’s bid for a new striker Samuel Omorodion appears to have hit a hurdle following reports that the deal has fallen through.

The Spanish forward, who caught the eyes of several elite clubs after bursting onto the scene with Almería, completed a transfer to Atlético Madrid in the summer of 2023.

Samu Omorodion looks on during the La Liga EA Sports match between Deportivo Alaves and Getafe CF at Mendizorrotza on May 18, 2024, in Vitoria. Image: Ricardo Larreina.

Source: Getty Images

The Paris Olympics gold medalist was eventually loaned out to Alavés, where he racked up an impressive nine-goal involvements throughout the season, according to data from FotMob.

Omorodion’s stellar debut campaign caught Chelsea’s attention, with reports suggesting he would be part of a complex transfer involving Conor Gallagher and Atlético’s pursuit of Julian Alvarez.

However, a recent report from transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, details that the move for the young forward has collapsed primarily due to contractual issues.

Omorodion’s Chelsea transfer collapse

According to the report, the Spanish forward will not be joining the Stamford Bridge outfit this season, as previously reported.

However, to prevent a total collapse of the other transfer associated with Chelsea’s pursuit of the forward, the Premier League club is exploring the possibility of signing Joao Félix.

The Portuguese forward, who appears unsettled in the Spanish capital, was previously on loan at the London club during the second half of the 2022/23 season.

The report suggests that a move for Félix is expected to be a permanent transfer, with fees in the region of €50 million anticipated to be agreed upon.

The 24-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Barcelona, recorded four goals for Chelsea during his previous loan stint.

