Match round one of the 2024/25 English Premier League (EPL) football season is well underway

West London outfit, Chelsea, kick off their campaign with a crunch meeting against Manchester City

Retired midfielder, Mikel Obi, has predicted where his former side will finish at the end of the season

The new English Premier League football season is in full swing, and several predictions continue to herald the scenes regarding the final standings of clubs at the end of the season.

While clubs like Manchester City and Arsenal are tipped to claim the title, others, including Chelsea and Manchester United, face scepticism about their final positions.

However, amid this palpable scepticism, retired midfielder, Mikel Obi, has predicted where Chelsea will finish this season.

Mikel Obi makes a prediction about Chelsea

The former Nigeria national team captain, who previously was an analyst for beINSPORTS on the opening day of the Premier League season, shared his views on his former club, Chelsea.

The 37-year-old, a two-time Premier League champion with Chelsea, was asked about his expectations for the team under new manager Enzo Maresca. He predicted that Chelsea would finish seventh this season.

Mikel expressed doubts about Chelsea's ability to win many games throughout the season and suggested that the team might struggle as fixtures pile up. He also emphasised the need for a marquee forward to alleviate the goalscoring burden and improve their overall performance.

Mikel further stated that Chelsea should consider swapping Romelu Lukaku for Victor Osimhen to enhance their chances of finishing higher than seventh.

According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have already initiated talks with Napoli regarding Osimhen.

Maresca, who led Leicester City to the 2023/24 EFL Championship title, faces the challenge of guiding Chelsea’s large squad to a top-four finish in the Premier League.

