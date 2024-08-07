Lionel Messi currently plies his football trade with Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit, Inter Miami

The mercurial Argentine is currently recuperating from an ankle injury suffered at the 2024 Copa America final

Climate change activists have reportedly broken into the former Barcelona star's mansion for a worrying reason

Climate change activists have continued to express their concerns about urban development, and it seems their latest target is Argentina's Lionel Messi.

The 37-year-old, who spent a significant part of his career with Barcelona, owns several properties in the Catalan region.

However, It appears that some of his real estate has drawn the wrath of certain individuals and groups.

Spanish climate activist, Futuro Vegetal, vandalised Lionel Messi's €11 million mansion in Ibiza, Spain, on August 6, 2024. Image: Futuro Vegetal.

According to a report from Mirror UK, the climate change group Future Vegetal recently broke into Messi's mansion in Ibiza, leaving a troubling message on the property for the Argentine star.

Climate group breaks into Lionel Messi's mansion

According to the report, two members of the group were photographed in the backyard of Messi's property, which was covered in red and white paint. The group appeared to have gained access to the garden by standing on a mini goal with a flag that read:

"Help the planet, eat the rich, abolish the police."

Explaining their actions, Futuro Vegetal posted a statement on social media:

"We vandalised Messi's illegal mansion in Ibiza. This property, which the footballer purchased for a staggering 11 million euros, was constructed illegally. Meanwhile, in the Balearic Islands alone, between 2 and 4 people have died due to the ongoing heat wave.

The wealthiest one per cent of the population is responsible for as many carbon emissions as the poorest two-thirds. This disparity persists because public authorities support an economic system that endangers life.

While the far right blames migrants and resorts to extreme violence, we, who strive for a better world, recognise that social inequality is at the heart of the crisis. To address the Climate Crisis, we need a radical systemic change."

Messi bought the San Josep property in 2022, and the World Cup-winning Argentine frequently visits the island with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their three children.

