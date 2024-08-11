Jay Jay Okocha has waded into the GOAT debate over Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentine superstar Lionel Messi

The former Bolton Wanderers midfielder acknowledged the talents of the pair, saying they bring different qualities to the table

Some pundits have suggested that winning the FIFA World Cup would have made that difference, and Messi achieved that in 2022

Nigerian football icon Jay Jay Okocha once weighed in on the eternal greatest of all-time debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Football fans, pundits, commentators, coaches, and even players have mixed opinions about both players who dominated football faces for almost two decades.

Messi and Ronaldo have split a staggering 13 Ballon d'Or awards between themselves, with the Argentine winning eight and the Portuguese five.

Jay Jay Okocha believes Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi deserve the goat status. Photo: David Ramos.

Having created several incredible records for club and country, some have said winning the FIFA World Cup could determine the actual GOAT, and Messi won the coveted prize in Qatar 2022.

Okocha, who had an incredible career during his playing days for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, seems to be an admirer of both Ronaldo and Messi, but he suggested the pair have shown different qualities.

Speaking on the GOAT debate, the former midfield maestro admitted that both superstars deserve the status; however, he believes Messi has an edge. Okocha told Capital FM:

“I think both of them rightly deserve to be GOATs, but I prefer Messi. As for me…I mean…Cristiano Ronaldo is typical of what you can achieve with hard work, but for Messi, everything comes naturally…and he works hard as well.”

