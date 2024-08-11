Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi GOAT Debate: When Okocha Explained His Pick
- Jay Jay Okocha has waded into the GOAT debate over Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentine superstar Lionel Messi
- The former Bolton Wanderers midfielder acknowledged the talents of the pair, saying they bring different qualities to the table
- Some pundits have suggested that winning the FIFA World Cup would have made that difference, and Messi achieved that in 2022
Nigerian football icon Jay Jay Okocha once weighed in on the eternal greatest of all-time debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
Football fans, pundits, commentators, coaches, and even players have mixed opinions about both players who dominated football faces for almost two decades.
Messi and Ronaldo have split a staggering 13 Ballon d'Or awards between themselves, with the Argentine winning eight and the Portuguese five.
Having created several incredible records for club and country, some have said winning the FIFA World Cup could determine the actual GOAT, and Messi won the coveted prize in Qatar 2022.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Okocha, who had an incredible career during his playing days for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, seems to be an admirer of both Ronaldo and Messi, but he suggested the pair have shown different qualities.
Speaking on the GOAT debate, the former midfield maestro admitted that both superstars deserve the status; however, he believes Messi has an edge. Okocha told Capital FM:
“I think both of them rightly deserve to be GOATs, but I prefer Messi. As for me…I mean…Cristiano Ronaldo is typical of what you can achieve with hard work, but for Messi, everything comes naturally…and he works hard as well.”
Kaka hails Messi:
Legit.ng earlier reported that Brazilian football icon Ricardo Kaka recently lavished praise on Lionel Messi, highlighting the Argentine maestro's unwavering mentality.
The admiration follows a viral moment where Messi was seen in tears after being subbed off due to an ankle injury in the Copa America final against Colombia.
Kaka, who played alongside Messi's arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid, also acknowledged the fans' unforgettable support, noting that not only Argentines but also Colombians chanted Messi's name when he cried.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Babajide Orevba (Sports Editor) Babajide Orevba is a CAF-accredited Nigerian journalist, digital publishing expert, researcher, writer and TV analyst. He has covered several major football tournaments including FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, AFCON, CAF Competitions as well as grassroots competitions within Nigeria. Email: babajide.orevba@corp.legit.ng