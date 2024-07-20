Samu Omorodion was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea, but reports have it that the Premier League club are no longer interested

Chelsea reportedly offered €33 million plus €7 million in potential add-ons, but Spanish club Atletico Madrid refused to sell

The striker acknowledged the role of Atletico in his career and said he would respect the decision of the club

English Premier League club Chelsea have put aside their pursuit of Nigeria-eligible striker Samu Omorodion this summer.

The Blues have enquired about the forward to bolster their squad ahead of the 2024/2025 season.

Having failed to lure Victor Osimhen to Stamford Bridge, Chelsea turned their searchlight on Omorodion.

The Atletico Madrid star, who was on loan at Alaves last season, was impressive, scoring eight goals.

It was gathered that the Blues offered €33 million plus €7 million in potential add-ons, but Atlético Madrid refused to sell.

The 20-year-old seems to be crucial to the club's future plans, and the player says he will respect his contract with the Mattress Makers.

Omorodion said via Marca:

“Other clubs want me? My focus is on Atlético.

“I noticed that the people of Atletico supported me a lot. I also received a lot of support from the club; they told me to stay calm, that they trusted me.

“That is very gratifying for a player."

Atlético Madrid, having acquired Omorodion for €6 million last season and loaned him to Alaves, where he has developed considerably, is committed to retaining the promising young international.

Omorodion has represented Spain at youth levels, but he is eligible to play for Nigeria at the senior level.

