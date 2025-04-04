Jemima Osunde revealed that casting decisions in Nollywood increasingly hinged on an actor’s social media following, with producers expecting actors to promote films online

Osunde argued that the responsibility of marketing a film through social media content creation should not fall on actors

The actress pointed out that the pressure to maintain an active online presence created an additional layer of work for actors

Jemima Osunde, a popular Nollywood actress, voiced her concerns about the growing expectation for actors to take on roles as social media content creators to secure casting opportunities.

In a candid video shared on Instagram, she highlighted the evolving dynamics of the Nigerian film industry, where social media presence has become a prerequisite for actors.

The story sparked discussions among fans and industry stakeholders about the fairness of such demands.

Osunde’s remarks shed light on a significant shift in Nollywood’s casting culture. She explained that producers now viewed an actor’s social media metrics—such as followers, engagement, and content output—as critical to a film’s marketing strategy.

In the Instagram video, she expressed frustration that actors without a robust online presence risked being overlooked, regardless of their talent or suitability for a role.

Osunde stressed that this trend forced actors to juggle two distinct professions: acting and content creation. She noted that creating reels, posting updates, and engaging with fans online required time and skills that many actors might not naturally possess or wish to develop.

This expectation, she argued, blurred the lines between an actor’s craft and the promotional duties typically handled by marketing teams.

Reactions to Jemima Osunde's comments

@loveth_ogbene

"I am an actor! My film ‘A Danfo Christmas’ is on Prime. I played lead role… I am dramatic of course but you see content !!! Ohhhh my godddd 😭 I just can’t seem to do it well… I’ve tried and tried. Welcome to Nigeria where Actors must be Content Creators too 😩"

@brofolu said:

"No vex dear, even entrepreneurs dey dance for tiktok😂😂"

@thesandypreneur replied:

"My own is that are they paid separately to market/promote these movies?"

@fheyioflagos replied:

"Infact they are forcing everybody. So who is going to be a banker, lawyer and doctor in 2050? Cos the rate it’s going ehn"

@olayimartha said:

"Na so one guy say nobody dey patronize am until him start to dance for tiktok!😒"

@olyywealth commented:

"Even if you go for some audition they will ask for your ig page , e get reason"

@sprintexng said:

"that is what the algorithm understands now, not only you actors even normal business brands. go and check if you don’t dance or do crazy thing online you won’t see engagement. to me it look like they are using this algorithm to control us"

