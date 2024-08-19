Real Sociedad have identified Nigerian-eligible striker Samuel Omorodion as the next signing

The Spanish youngster was close to joining Chelsea, but the Blues withdrew from the deal

Omorodion, if he joins Sociedad, is expected to replace a wantaway Super Eagles forward

Real Sociedad are targeting a Nigerian-eligible striker to replace a Super Eagles striker after his move to Chelsea collapsed over an issue during his medicals.

Chelsea had a deal agreed with Atletico Madrid over the transfer of Samu Omorodion in a joint agreement that saw academy star Conor Gallagher go to the Wanda Metropolitano.

Samuel Omorodion during his loan spell at Deportivo Alaves. Photo by Ricardo Larreina.

Source: Getty Images

According to The Guardian, the Blues have to sign a player from the Spanish side to keep the deal for Gallagher alive, and they turned to former loanee João Felix.

Real Sociedad target Omorodion

According to Relevo, Sociedad have identified Omorodion as their striker target after his move to Chelsea collapsed, and he is expected to replace a Super Eagles striker.

Sadiq Umar is expected to leave Sociedad this summer after struggling since joining the club in 2022. He suffered an ACL injury in his third game and has been underwhelming since.

He is linked to Getafe as he seeks to restart his career elsewhere and rediscover his form. He is expected to leave even though he travelled with the team for pre-season.

Omorodion spent last season on loan at Deportivo Alaves and netted nine goals in 34 games. He is highly rated as one of the best youngsters in world football.

He is eligible to play for the Super Eagles but pledged his international debut to Spain and was part of the squad that won the gold medal at the just concluded Paris 2024 Olympics.

Chelsea reignited interest in Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Chelsea reignited interest in Victor Osimhen after ending their interest in Omorodion over a disagreement on personal terms in the final stage.

The Blues have a long interest in the reigning African Footballer of the Year, but a deal has proved difficult due to his £113 million release clause, and it is expected to drag on till the deadline day.

