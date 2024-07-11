Carlo Ancelotti Explains Why Real Madrid Avoided Signing Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen remains the main talking point of the summer transfer window, but Napoli are yet to receive offers

The Nigerian international has indicated his willingness to leave the Italian club, with the Premier League his preferred destination

Spanish giants Real Madrid opted for Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mpappe, and manager Carlo Ancelotti has explained why Osimhen was ignored

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has explained why the La Liga giants opted against signing Nigerian international Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen has been a major subject of the summer transfer window, but Napoli have yet to receive a concrete offer.

The striker has been linked with Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Paris Saint-Germain as rumours continue to make the rounds for over a month.

Osimhen is back in Naples, as he was spotted with teammates in a training session ahead of pre-season activities.

He has been tipped to leave the club before the start of the next campaign, as newly appointed Napoli boss Antonio Conte says the striker is not in his plans.

GOAL reports that the 25-year-old is desperate to leave Italy, and the Serie A side have placed a massive €150 million (£126.8m/$160.9m) price tag on him.

The staggering amount seems to have scared suitors as Manchester United are now closing on Rasmus Hojlund's signature.

Although Napoli reduced the price tag, Arsenal are now considering Viktor Gyokeres, while Chelsea seem to be plotting a move for Samu Omorodion.

It was gathered that Saudi Pro League sides Al-Ahli or Al-Hilal are ready to cough up Osimhen's release clause and pay him huge wages.

Real Madrid uninterested in Osimhen

Meanwhile, Ancelotti has stated that Real Madrid opted to sign Jude Bellingham instead of Osimhen as a suitable replacement for Karim Benzema.

The tactician told Radio Serie A via African Football:

“No, because I think the club thought that Benzema’s absence could be remedied by purchasing Bellingham.”

Los Blancos also secured the signing of Kylian Mbappe last month as the French man sealed a five-year deal with the Spanish giants worth €15 million a year.

