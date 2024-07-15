Victor Osimhen’s future ahead of next season remains uncertain, and he could remain at Napoli

The club are yet to receive an offer close to his €130 million release clause, and he has resumed training

Latest reports in the media suggest that Chelsea will go back into talks for the Nigerian forward

Victor Osimhen’s way out of Napoli could be the English Premier League club Chelsea, which are reportedly set to return for talks over the transfer of the striker to England.

Osimhen could have left Estadio Diego Armando Maradona in the summer of 2023 after helping the club win their first title in 33 years but signed a contract extension.

Victor Osimhen receiving instructions from Antonio Conte during Napoli's pre-season training. Photo by Ciro de Luca.

Source: Getty Images

The new contract has a release clause of €130 million, which has cooled the interests of the clubs who were initially circling around the Super Eagles forward.

According to Calciomercato, Aurelio De Laurentiis is willing to lower his asking price to €100 in order to facilitate the move and provide transfer funds for Antonio Conte.

Chelsea to re-open Osimhen talks

The Blues were among the clubs interested in signing the former Lille striker last summer before he agreed to a contract extension to remain in Naples.

They have also spoken about him internally this summer but were put off by the financial cost of the deal, which also includes a high salary for the 24-year-old.

According to the latest reports from Caught Offside, the Blues are ready to reopen talks over the deal and will offer two players to lower the fee even further.

Romelu Lukaku and youngster Cesare Casadei will be discussed as part of the deal. Conte admires Lukaku and will be keen to reunite with his former striker.

Romelu Lukaku and youngster Cesare Casadei will be discussed as part of the deal. Conte admires Lukaku and will be keen to reunite with his former striker.

The Londoners will also be willing to let go of the Belgian, which should allow both parties to proceed with the deal if they want to.

Conte provides update on Osimhen's future

Legit.ng reported on Conte’s latest update on Osimhen's future, which indicated that the Super striker could remain in the Italian Serie A next season.

The manager hailed the striker and added that he is still a Napoli player and has to work hard in training even if there is an agreement to allow him to leave the club.

