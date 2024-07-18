Stanley Nwabali has ignored Kaizer Chiefs as the impressive Super Eagles goalkeeper returned to Chippa United

The Nigerian international had been a subject of transfer rumours this summer, but it seems he will remain with the Chilli Boys

Several clubs, including QPR, Al Ettifaq and Orlando FC have been monitoring his situation in the transfer market

Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has returned to Chippa United despite interest from several clubs, including Kaizer Chiefs.

There had been talks of a possible exit from the PSL club this summer, as he was also on the radar of the English club QPR.

Nwabali rose to prominence when he benched Francis Uzoho in the Super Eagles squad that played at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.

Stanley Nwabali has returned to Chippa United despite being linked with Kaizer Chiefs.

His impressive outing at the continental showpiece boosted his profile as he began to receive offers.

Saudi club Al Ettifaq and Orlando FC in the Major League Soccer also made enquiries about the 28-year-old.

He was also linked with a move to join PSL rivals Kaizer Chiefs ahead of the arrival of Tunisian manager Nasreddine Nabi.

Nwabali overlooked for Ntwari

A major revamp is ongoing at Naturena as the club continues to welcome new players ahead of next season.

Afrik Foot reports that Amakhosi have decided to leave Nwabali for Rwanda international Fiacre Ntwari, who had a relatively good season with TS Galaxy.

Ntwari kept nine clean sheets in the 24 matches he played across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Nwabali returned to Chippa after being spotted in training. The DStv Premiership returns next month.

The former Enyimba and ex-Katsina United of Aba shot-stopper moved to the South African outfit in 2022 and has made 24 league appearances so far.

When Nwabali received chieftaincy title

Legit.ng earlier reported that after his sterling performance in Ivory Coast, the people of Egbema conferred a chieftaincy title on Super Eagles goalkeeper Nwabali.

Nwabali is from Egbema, Rivers state, and his people were proud of his performance which is why they honoured him.

In a video, the shot-stopper was seen waving at children and other young people who gathered to cheer him.

