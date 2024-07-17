Victor Osimhen is on the verge of joining French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain according to reports

The Nigerian international has been heavily linked with a move away from Napoli during the summer transfer window

His agent, Roberto Calenda, is said to be finalising the deal with the Parisians, which could be sealed in a matter of days

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen is set to join French giants Paris Saint-Germain in the coming days, according to multiple reports.

The 25-year-old has been heavily linked away from Napoli this summer amid interest from several English Premier League clubs.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Saudi Pro League clubs have been enquiring about the Super Eagles striker.

Victor Osimhen is closing in on a deal to join PSG. Photo Credit: Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Italian outlet Tutto Napoli are reporting that the forward is on the verge of leaving the Diego Amando Maradona Stadium.

His agent, Roberto Calenda, is said to be finalising his deal with the Parisians, which could be completed in 48 hours.

Earlier reports claim Napoli agreed with Al Ahli on a sumptuous deal, but the former Lille striker is unwilling to move to Saudi Arabia.

It was also gathered that English clubs Manchester United and Chelsea could not meet his €120 million release clause.

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis has insisted on a cash-only transaction after some teams offered a possible player-swap plus cash deal.

Soccernet reports that although the specifics of the agreement between the two clubs remain unclear, PSG are offering an attractive salary of €14 million per year, approximately 24 billion naira annually.

Napoli manager Antonio Conte appears unfazed by the Nigerian striker’s impending departure.

