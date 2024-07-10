Super Falcons star Jennifer Echegini has completed a move to Paris Saint-Germain’s women's team

The former Arsenal Women's academy striker had a six-month spell with Italian giants Juventus

Her announcement video featured former PSG star and Nigerian football legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha

Paris Saint-Germain's female team has completed the signing of talented Nigerian striker Jennifer Echegini and featured the legendary Austin Jay-Jay Okocha in its announcement video.

Echegini completed a permanent move to Paris after excelling in a six-month spell at Juventus despite signing a multi-year contract with the Italian club in her first adventure in Europe.

Jennifer Echegini spent six months at Juventus before joining Paris Saint-Germain. Photo by Massimo Insabato.

Source: Getty Images

The French club confirmed that the 23-year-old, who signed for an undisclosed transfer, agreed to a three-year contract that will run until the summer of 2027.

Okocha announces Echegini’s move to PSG

As seen in a video shared on X by PSG Feminines, Nigerian legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha announced the Super Falcons striker’s arrival to the club.

“Hello Paris, this is Jay Jay Okocha. One of my sisters is arriving from Nigeria. Please make sure you take care of her. This is Paris,” he said as translated to English.

“Thank you, Jay-Jay; I'm happy to join the PSG family,” she responded.

Okocha spent four years at PSG after joining from Turkish club Fenerbahce in 1998 for a reported £14 million, the most expensive fee paid for an African player at that time.

He scored 12 goals in 84 appearances and is widely regarded as the mentor for Brazilian legend Ronaldinho, who moved to Europe for the first time from boyhood club Gremio.

Echegini’s first words as PSG player

The Netherlands-born forward, who was part of the Super Falcons squad that reached the round of 16 at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, expressed delight at joining the club.

"I am experiencing a great moment in my career today. Signing for Paris Saint-Germain is a huge source of pride. I am very proud to join a club that is recognized around the world for its ambition and excellence,” she told PSG TV.

She was named in the team of the season in Italy despite playing only 16 games and was also voted the best young player after helping the Old Ladies qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Okocha predicted UCL final results

Legit.ng reported on Okocha predicting the result of the 2024 UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium.

The Nigerian legend was right that the Spanish side will win even though his score prediction of 3-1 was wrong. He was also spot on with Vinicius Jr as one of the scorers.

Source: Legit.ng