Jay Jay Okocha: Super Eagles Legend Welcomes Impressive Nigerian Star to French Club PSG
- Super Falcons star Jennifer Echegini has completed a move to Paris Saint-Germain’s women's team
- The former Arsenal Women's academy striker had a six-month spell with Italian giants Juventus
- Her announcement video featured former PSG star and Nigerian football legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha
Paris Saint-Germain's female team has completed the signing of talented Nigerian striker Jennifer Echegini and featured the legendary Austin Jay-Jay Okocha in its announcement video.
Echegini completed a permanent move to Paris after excelling in a six-month spell at Juventus despite signing a multi-year contract with the Italian club in her first adventure in Europe.
The French club confirmed that the 23-year-old, who signed for an undisclosed transfer, agreed to a three-year contract that will run until the summer of 2027.
Okocha announces Echegini’s move to PSG
As seen in a video shared on X by PSG Feminines, Nigerian legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha announced the Super Falcons striker’s arrival to the club.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
“Hello Paris, this is Jay Jay Okocha. One of my sisters is arriving from Nigeria. Please make sure you take care of her. This is Paris,” he said as translated to English.
“Thank you, Jay-Jay; I'm happy to join the PSG family,” she responded.
Okocha spent four years at PSG after joining from Turkish club Fenerbahce in 1998 for a reported £14 million, the most expensive fee paid for an African player at that time.
He scored 12 goals in 84 appearances and is widely regarded as the mentor for Brazilian legend Ronaldinho, who moved to Europe for the first time from boyhood club Gremio.
Echegini’s first words as PSG player
The Netherlands-born forward, who was part of the Super Falcons squad that reached the round of 16 at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, expressed delight at joining the club.
"I am experiencing a great moment in my career today. Signing for Paris Saint-Germain is a huge source of pride. I am very proud to join a club that is recognized around the world for its ambition and excellence,” she told PSG TV.
She was named in the team of the season in Italy despite playing only 16 games and was also voted the best young player after helping the Old Ladies qualify for the UEFA Champions League.
Okocha predicted UCL final results
Legit.ng reported on Okocha predicting the result of the 2024 UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium.
The Nigerian legend was right that the Spanish side will win even though his score prediction of 3-1 was wrong. He was also spot on with Vinicius Jr as one of the scorers.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com