Nigerian football legend Augustine Jay-Jay Okocha is celebrating his 51st birthday today

Okocha is celebrating it by playing a novelty football match with some Nigerian celebrities

Comedian and content creator Broda Shaggi is impressed that the former footballer still has it

Augustine Jay-Jay Okocha still got his football skills and tricks intact and dazzled in front of some Nigerian entertainment celebrities during his 51st birthday celebration.

Okocha, who has retired since 2008, has engaged in punditry, brand promotion and featuring in testimonial matches, many of which prove he still has it.

Augustine Jay-Jay Okocha at Paris Saint-Germain stadium in 2016. Photo by Xavier Laine.

He featured at five African Cup of Nations tournaments, was captain three times, was part of the victorious Tunisia 1994 squad, and won the Olympic gold medal at Atlanta 1996.

Okocha amazes Broda Shaggi with tricks

As seen in a video shared on comedian and actor Broda Shaggi’s Instagram story, the former Paris Saint-Germain attacker impressed the audience with his football skills.

He turns 51 today, and during a football match with some Nigerian entertainment celebrities, his football tricks stood out to the amazement of those present.

Okocha is highly rated by many fans as one of the greatest African footballers, even though he never won the CAF Best Player at least once in his career.

He also never played for many top clubs aside from Paris Saint-Germain in the early 2000s. As noted by Transfermarkt, he played almost 500 games in his career at six European clubs, the most of which came at Bolton.

