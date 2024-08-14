Okocha Leaves Broda Shaggi, Others Amazed With Football Tricks on 51st Birthday
- Nigerian football legend Augustine Jay-Jay Okocha is celebrating his 51st birthday today
- Okocha is celebrating it by playing a novelty football match with some Nigerian celebrities
- Comedian and content creator Broda Shaggi is impressed that the former footballer still has it
Augustine Jay-Jay Okocha still got his football skills and tricks intact and dazzled in front of some Nigerian entertainment celebrities during his 51st birthday celebration.
Okocha, who has retired since 2008, has engaged in punditry, brand promotion and featuring in testimonial matches, many of which prove he still has it.
He featured at five African Cup of Nations tournaments, was captain three times, was part of the victorious Tunisia 1994 squad, and won the Olympic gold medal at Atlanta 1996.
Okocha amazes Broda Shaggi with tricks
As seen in a video shared on comedian and actor Broda Shaggi’s Instagram story, the former Paris Saint-Germain attacker impressed the audience with his football skills.
He turns 51 today, and during a football match with some Nigerian entertainment celebrities, his football tricks stood out to the amazement of those present.
Okocha is highly rated by many fans as one of the greatest African footballers, even though he never won the CAF Best Player at least once in his career.
He also never played for many top clubs aside from Paris Saint-Germain in the early 2000s. As noted by Transfermarkt, he played almost 500 games in his career at six European clubs, the most of which came at Bolton.
Okocha welcomes Echegini to PSG
Legit.ng reported that Okocha welcomed Jennifer Echegini to PSG after the Super Falcons striker transferred to the French club from Italian club Juventus.
The 1994 AFCON winner, who played for the French Ligue 1 champions for four years, was featured in the announcement video. PSG also celebrated him 26 years after he joined the club.
Okocha's jersey spotted at Copa America
Legit.ng also reported that Okocha’s Nigeria jersey was spotted at the Copa America finals, where a Colombian fan wore it during the stadium disruptions before the match.
Nigeria's iconic number 10 shirt was seen in a random linkup no one expected ahead of the 2024 final between Argentina and Colombia, which the world champions won.
