John Obi-Mikel has been attacked in a trending video over an alleged pride and wrong use of words

A journalist in the trending video alleged that the former Chelsea star and AFCON winner lacked respect for senior colleagues in the team

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the post and expressed mixed reactions about the allegation

Former Super Eagles midfielder John Obi-Mikel has been attacked in a trending video that he should be arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over his alleged rude attitude.

Obi, who is a former African Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner, was accused of lacking respect for senior colleagues in some official and unofficial WhatsApp groups. A sports analyst made the claim in the trending video.

Journalist asks EFCC to arrest Mikel Obi Photo Credit: @mikel_john_obi

Source: Twitter

John Obi-Mikel accused of pride

In the video, the journalist was seen referring to the days of Obi-Mikel at the Chelsea Football Club in London. He said:

"He was very humble to sit on the bench. We have people like Michael Essien, Ballack, Frank Lampard."

He went further to allege that:

"This Mikel doesn't behave like he comes from a country with culture and respect for elders. The words he used were very disrespectful. I always see Mikel as someone the EFCC should arrest and ask him what his problem is or name those who offended him."

Nigerians react to allegation against Mikel

However, some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the post and expressed their reaction to the development. Below are some of their reactions:

A user with the handle @Homiebishop said:

"Where is all this Mikel Obi hatred coming from? First, it was Oliseh; now this. People don’t respect the most decorated Nigerian player ever."

Another user, Tonio, commented:

"So, in conclusion, what these niggas are just trying to say is that they have the right to talk about Mikel, but Mikel doesn't have the right to talk about other players."

A Nigeria identified as @yu_wizzy said:

"The same Mikel that chose Olympic over his career at Chelsea and even went ahead to pay players allowance for his pocket! Na wa oo"

Owos Oluwole wrote:

"Stingy don finish him life."

Yemi stated:

"The guy makes money and helps his family but rejects it when they wanna him to an ATM machine."

See the video here:

