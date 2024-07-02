Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has been named the Best African International Footballer by the Ghana Football Awards

Lookman was recognised for his performance for the Eagles during the AFCON 2023 in Cote d'Ivoire, where he had three goals in seven matches for his side

The Nigerian international was also recognised for her role in the victory of his club side Atalanta in winning the UEFA Europa Cup final

Accra, Ghana - Ademola Lookman, the Super Eagles striker, has been crowned the ‘Best African International Footballer’ at the Ghana Football Awards.

The Nigerian international was recognised for his significant contribution to the Super Eagles during their outing at the recently concluded African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 in Code d'Ivoire and at his club in Serie A, Atalanta.

How many goals Lookman Ademola score in AFCON?

The 20-year-old Lookan scored three goals for the Super Eagles during AFCON in all seven matches of Nigeria's team, which later won silver at the competition.

Lookman made an immense contribution with his Atalanta's UEFA Europa League glory. He scored a hat-trick during La Dea’s 3-0 final victory of the Atalanta against Bayer Leverkusen.

The Nigerian international beat his counterparts, Victor Osimhen of Napoli and Burkinabe star Edmund Tapsoba, to win the award.

The former Fulham and Leicester City player's recent performance has attracted interest in European clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Who are winners of Ghana Football Award

Also, West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus was celebrated by the Ghana Football Awards. The Ghanian international won two awards at the event, which are Ghana Player of the Year for his impressive performance in England as well as in the AFCON 2023.

His goal for his English side against Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League was also awarded the best goal of the night.

