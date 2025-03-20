N'Golo Kante has sent the social media space buzzing as the France international takes a trip to Mali

The former Chelsea star has deep ties with his ancestry, as his parents are originally from the West African nation

Kante earns over $25 million yearly in Saudi Arabia and has established a great reputation not only for his football prowess

Football fans have continued to react to the viral photos of former Chelsea star N'Golo Kante who took time to visit the African country Mali.

The Al-Ittihad of Saudi star was born in Paris, France, to parents who are originally from the sub-Saharan country.

Reports have it that the Frenchman has made a significant contribution in Mali as he funded a cutting-edge medical facility in Bamako costing $5million.

N'Golo Kante builds a world-class medical facility. Fabrizio Romano/Pooja Media X.

The FIFA World Cup winner has always had deep ties to his ancestral as he was named after Mali’s legendary emperor, Ngolo Diarra.

Kante is profoundly committed to initiatives that support needy areas and he has taken the gesture a notch further.

The 33-year-old, who earns over $25 million yearly in Saudi Arabia, has established a great reputation not only for his football prowess, as per Business Day.

He is also renowned for his philanthropic gestures and his unmatched level of humility.

Kante has enjoyed an incredible career, winning the Premier League titles with both Leicester City and Chelsea.

He also won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea and the FIFA World Cup with France in 2018.

His hospital initiative has garnered widespread praise, with supporters and football fans celebrating it as a testament to his generosity and commitment.

Kante spotted with motorcycle in Mali

However, curious fans are reacting to a viral photo as he was spotted with a motorcycle.

Jay Matimba Jr. said:

"If you hate ngolo Kante then bro your problem is beyond all of us and needs special treatment from your ancestors."

Michelle Ayuba Diary added:

"Na stinginess the worry that guy not humble abeg."

N'Golo Kante makes more than $25 million per year in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Chris Brunskill.

Mohamed Salah wrote:

"The real def of humble I think the Oxford dictionary has to replace the word humble with Kante as word which will mean humble."

Quadri Kehinde Adegbite posited:

"He is selfless and never proud of himself he helps others and never forget his responsibilities for humanity honestly he is rare and proud to emulate...God bless you and never forsake you."

Tonton Salomon added:

"N'golo is a legend. N'golo earns 800 million a week playing football, and let's not forget that N'golo is the name of a rich person who doesn't know he's rich.

"But honestly, it's beautiful to see someone in this state, and besides, nothing impresses him.

"N'golo is the only footballer that no one hates, one of the most humble people on this earth."

Kante linked with Premier League return

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kante, who moved to the Saudi Pro League last season, has been linked with West Ham United.

The Hammers are looking to sign the midfielder from Al-Ittihad. The report adds that talks are ongoing between the two clubs, and a deal is possible.

West Ham's new coach, Julen Lopetegui, is a big fan of the Frenchman and tried to sign him when he was Real Madrid's manager.

