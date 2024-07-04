Sunda Oliseh has explained that successful managers are trainers with strong personalities

Oliseh said if a player is not showing genuine interest in serving Nigeria and the coach is not saying anything, "it is not good"

The former Super Eagles coach cited his own pedigree, saying as a player and captain, he was disciplined and principled

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football in Nigeria and worldwide.

FCT, Abuja - Former Super Eagles of Nigeria captain and one-time manager, Sunday Oliseh, has said the audacity to stand up against nonchalance is a factor affecting the performance of indigenous coaches.

Speaking in a recent interview with Elegbete TV Sports, monitored by Legit.ng, Oliseh stressed that a manager must possess personality.

Oliseh who featured for the three-time African champions in two world cups had a seven-month stint with the Super Eagles as head coach. Photo credit: Mark Metcalfe - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

He explained:

"For you to be able to coach and to succeed, you must have a personality. Carlo Ancelotti told me that, Bonfrère Jo told me that, Fabio Capello told me that. These are top coaches I have worked with. Even Alex Ferguson said it also.

"If you don't have personality as a coach, forget it.

"So, if a player is trying to like not serve the country and the coach is not saying anything, and they keep talking, it's not good.

"When you look at it like that, for the local coaches, it is difficult."

The former Borussia Dortmund and Juventus man added:

"I was able to tell the players (during his time as coach) that 'okay, you want to do this? Go home; I don't need you anymore.' Because from my own record, I am a captain with personality, I believe I am principled.

"In that instance, you put yourself in a (position of) local coach who doesn't have that ability and doesn't have the support of the federation, you cannot succeed. So, that is what is killing the local coaches from performing."

Oliseh drags Mikel Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Oliseh criticised Mikel Obi for some of the comments made on podcast productions.

Citing a popular 2023 interview with English football icon, Rio Ferdinand, where Mikel talked about ‘black tax’ — an unstructured financial burden usually placed on a successful person by members of their extended family, Oliseh berated the Olympic bronze medalist for ‘humiliating’ his family.

