Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George, who stepped down shortly after taking charge, has made his debut appearance at his new club, Rivers United

In a captivating moment, the coach was seen on the pitch surrounded by an enthusiastic crowd, eagerly welcoming his arrival

Finidi George aims to steer Rivers FC towards numerous victories and establish a strong presence within the club

Finidi George unvieled as new coach. Photo credit: Pooja Media

Source: Twitter

With his sights set on securing victories, Finidi George is determined to cement his role and lead Rivers FC to success.

Finidi George as Rivers United head coach

Finidi George brings an impressive track record, having won the Africa Cup of Nations with the Super Eagles in 1994 and the UEFA Champions League with Ajax in 1995.

He also led Enyimba International FC to victory in the Nigeria Premier Football League in 2023.

Watch the video below:

In a recent development, Legit.ng previously reported the immediate past coach of the Super Eagles, Finidi George, will reportedly be unveiled as the new Rivers United head coach.

Source: Legit.ng