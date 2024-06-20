The Super Eagles of Nigeria have dropped eight places in the FIFA rankings since the last update on April 4

During this period, the AFCON 2024 finalists struggled in their 2026 FIFA world cup qualifying campaign, drawing 1-1 with South Africa on June 7, and losing 1-2 to Benin on June 10

Legit.ng reports that in Africa, Morocco, Egypt, and Cote d’Ivoire each improved one spot, while Senegal dropped one spot

Zurich, Switzerland - FIFA released its latest men’s world ranking on Thursday, June 20.

Following their disappointing results in the twin FIFA world cup qualifying matches in June, the Super Eagles of Nigeria dropped eight places to occupy No.38 in the world.

The Super Eagles have fallen by eight places in the latest FIFA ranking, dropping to No.38 following a dismal outing in the race to qualify for the 2026 world cup. Photo credit: @NGSuperEagles

In Africa, the coachless Super Eagles team are placed No.5, with Morroco, Senegal, Egypt, and Ivory Coast ahead of them.

Meanwhile, Argentina retain their place at the summit of the FIFA ranking.

But it is Liberia (142nd, up 10) who have gained the most ground over the period, with the Lone Stars still unbeaten in 2024.

The next edition of the FIFA men’s world ranking will be published on July 18, 2024.

Check out some reactions on X (formerly Twitter) to Nigeria’s new position below:

Ibukun Aluko wrote:

"This isn't good enough for the biggest football brand in Africa."

@asteroidjnr_ commented:

"We will be up again."

@officialg_ray wrote:

"We don't seem so worthy now."

@Dreal_Honney said:

"We are no longer the giant of Africa. We are now the ants of Africa."

@sparrow_lion21 wrote:

"I just wonder when we’ll ever be in the top 20 or top 10."

