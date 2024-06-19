The 62-year-old Belgian coach, Marc Brys, has been tipped as a potential replacement for Finidi George

The current coach of the Indomitable Lion of Cameroon is reportedly been considered by the Nigerian Federation (NFF)

Brys, who said he feels good with Cameroon has not denied the rumours linking him with the vacant Super Eagles’ job

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Federation (NFF) is reportedly considering current Cameroon national team coach, Marc Brys as a potential replacement for Finidi George.

Legit.ng recalls that Finidi confirmed his sudden resignation as the head coach of the Super Eagles due to NFF's decision to hire a foreign technical adviser.

Brys has been mentioned as a possible replace for Finidi Photo credit: Isosport/MB Media

Finidi officially resigned as the Super Eagles head coach, barely a month to his appointment on Saturday, June 15.

The need became necessary following the Super Eagles' sluggish start to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Super Eagles occupy the fifth position with three points from a possible 12 after four rounds of matches in Group C.

As reported by Belgian newspaper, Het Nieuwsblad, Brys has not denied the rumours linking him with the vacant Super Eagles’ job.

The 62-year-old Belgian has, however, said he feels good with Cameroon despite the ongoing feud with the Fecafoot president, Samuel Eto’o.

Brys was dismissed in May 2024, only to be reinstated a few days before the World Cup qualifiers against Angola and Cape Verde in June.

The experienced coach had previously managed Germinal Beerschot, Mouscron, FC Eindhoven, Den Bosch, KV Mechelen, Al-Faisaly FC, Al-Raed, Sint-Truiden and OH Leuven.

2 reasons Finidi resigned as Super Eagles coach

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Finidi's confidant disclosed the two significant reasons that influenced the sudden resignation of the former Super Eagles coach.

According to the source, the lack of support from the NFF and pressure from family are major reasons why the former Nigerian international resign.

53-year-old Finidi's resignation followed the announcement by the NFF to hire a foreign technical adviser for the team

