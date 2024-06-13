A Nigerian man gained attention on social media for his touching farewell to his ram before the Eid Kabir festival

He shared a video on his social media page, explaining that he didn't want to part with the ram but had no choice

The announcement came just days before the Eid Kabir festival and many people commented on the video, sharing their thoughts and concerns

A Nigerian man captured attention on social media as he bid farewell to his ram and presented it with a gift ahead of the Eid Kabir festival.

This was revealed in a post he made on a popular social media platform. The man shared the video with a caption explaining the situation further.

Man takes care of his ram ahead of Eid. Photo credit: @play_boi127

Source: TikTok

The caption read:

“In advance. Me too, I didn’t wish to kill or lose this ram, but that’s how it goes. I’ve no choice because only God knows. Anyway guys, please don’t be upset. I’ll get another ram to start using for content. Let PLAYBOI GO REST.”

He declared that he never wished to kill or lose the ram, but now, he had no choice and God knew.

His announcement came just a few days before the highly anticipated Muslim Eid Kabir festival.

In reaction to the video, concerned individuals took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts, as shared by @play_boi127.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Olayinka_456:

“This ram go reach 500k this year bro.”

Hêzëkïàhart:

“Are you killing it fr..??”

Olamilekan:

“Man I beg you in the name of God, don’t kill or sell him cos you already showed him so much love, trust me you will never find best buddy like him.”

Black:

“Like play like play this ram don use 2 years 3rd ileya now.”

36oz.di:

“This sacrifice only familiar but indirectly to the original story.”

Mikky:

“If I get this kind of Ram. I go like am pass my dating relationship.”

Azedmuller:

“Abeg how you teach ham all this stuff .. me self get Ram like this.”

Sheikh Eni Nla Abbaye:

“Abeg must you kill ram at all cost? Wetting happen to ewure.”

Stay Wicked:

“My own be say make he no sha wake up one day and see say they don dey cook am outside.”

Man showcases beautiful ram ahead of Eid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a captivating video of a man proudly displaying his newly purchased ram for the upcoming Eid celebration has gone viral on the popular social media platform TikTok.

The enormous and magnificent ram, which had a striking combination of colours on its wool, walked alongside the man, who looked overjoyed and satisfied to have secured a fitting one for the occasion.

Many people who watched the video admired the beauty and splendour of the ram and wondered how much money it took to acquire such a fine specimen, as many things are now exorbitant in the country.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian man in tech has shared a tweet to show the blessing of Salah he received.

