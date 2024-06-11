In the face of the Super Eagles' defeat, its coach, Finidi George, insists the team will not give up on their quest for a 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket

The recent defeat leaves the Super Eagles in fifth place in their group with only three points

Coach Finidi remains optimistic about the team's chances and emphasizes the need for full commitment from all players

FCT, Abuja-Super Eagles coach Finidi George insists the team will not give up in its pursuit of a 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket despite its recent disappointing performances against South Africa and the Benin Republic.

After drawing their first three matches of the series, including two home games, the Eagles faced more disappointment on Monday with a 2-1 loss to neighbouring Benin Republic in Abidjan.

Finidi is optimistic about Super Eagles' subsequent performances Photo credit: @NaijaTrend_1

Source: Twitter

Under the leadership of former Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr, the Cheetahs responded perfectly to Raphael Onyedika’s opener for the Eagles, scoring two goals through Jodel Dossou and Steve Mounie before halftime, securing a notable victory over Nigeria to lead Group C.

This defeat leaves Finidi’s team in fifth place in the challenging group with three points, while Lesotho, Rwanda, bitter rivals South Africa, and even bottom-placed Zimbabwe can capitalize in their respective clashes on Tuesday (today).

Finidi is still optimistic

As reported by The Punch, despite not yet securing a win in his two competitive games in charge, Finidi remains optimistic that the Eagles will bounce back.

He said:

“There isn’t a special formula for winning; we need to focus on getting the best performance out of our players,” the coach remarked following the defeat.

“Everyone needs to be fully committed. With that commitment, I believe we can win games. If we win games, the fight is still on.

"We can't give up just because we have only three points. We have to figure out how to get the players back to performing at their best.”

Finidi rallies Super Eagles

In another report by The Punch, Finidi George stated that the team's goal is to win, and there is no magic formula to achieve it.

He said:

"Despite the setback, the battle isn’t over. Everybody must be committed. I think with that commitment, we’ll win games, and if we can win games, the battle will still be there.

“We can’t throw in the towel because we have had only three points. We have to find a way to get these players in a way they have to perform."

FG summons NFF to Explain Super Eagles' poor performance

Earlier, the Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, requested a comprehensive technical report from the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) following the Super Eagles' poor performance in the June FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Super Eagles have only accumulated one point from a possible six, with a 1-1 draw against South Africa in Uyo and a 2-1 loss to Benin Republic in Abidjan in their third and fourth qualifying matches.

Source: Legit.ng