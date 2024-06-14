Despite everything he has achieved during his 24-year-long managerial career, Jose Mourinho, has shared his regret

The former Chelsea manager revealed between Messi and Ronaldo whom he would have has revealed love to coach during his illustrious career

Having managed the likes of Ronaldo, Frank Lampard, and Samuel Eto'o, Mourinho shares one unique thing about Messi in a recent interview

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Fenerbahce manager, Jose Mourinho, has weighed on the GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and when asked which player he regretted never signing.

Lionel Messi, Jose Mourinho and Ronaldo. Images for illustration. Photo credit: @LMessifanclub, @josemourinhotv, @Cristiano

Source: Twitter

Mourinho wished he could have signed Messi

Mourinho, during an interview with TNT Sports, published on Wednesday, June 12, admitted that he would have loved to sign Messi as a manager but he deemed that the “little guy” was uncoachable as he was the best in the generation.

As reported by MSN on Thursday, June 13, Mourinho said:

“One player that I never signed but wished I had? In my generation, of course, I would say the little guy [Messi].

“The little guy was not coachable but I have to say, in our generation, he was the best.”

Mourinho's revelation comes after Argentina legend Messi has also revealed that Inter Miami will be his last club, even though he is not ready to retire.

Legit.ng reported that the 36-year-old world cup champion is not thinking about joining an Argentine club to write the last chapter of his playing career.

The Argentina captain said in a recent interview with ESPN:

“Inter Miami will be my last club,” Messi said. “I love playing football. I enjoy everything much more because I am aware that there is less [left to play].”

However, since making his senior professional bow in 2004, Messi has turned out for just three clubs: Barcelona, PSG, and Inter Miami.

Watch Mourinho's interview below;

