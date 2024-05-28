Ronaldo Smashes Saudi League Goal Record, Nets 35 Goals in ‘Historic’ Single Season, Video Trends
- Cristiano Ronaldo has done what he knows how to do best, in Al Nassr just like he did in Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus
- The Portugal player capped his first full Saudi Pro League season in style as he broke the record for the most goals scored in one campaign on Monday, May 27
- The 39-year-old scored a brace in his side's 4-2 win over Al-Ittihad on the final matchday to bring his league tally this season to 35 goals
Cristiano Ronaldo has broken the Saudi League record for goals in one single season, making it 35 goals after Monday's night match between Al-Nassr's 4-2 win against Al-Ittihad.
As reported by BBC, the Portugal forward, aged 39, scored twice in Al-Nassr's 4-2 win against Al-Ittihad to reach 35.
Cristiano Ronaldo said via a post on his X page "I don’t follow the records, the records follow me", after setting a new record for goals scored in a Saudi Pro League season.
Ronaldo, reacting to his win on Monday night, took to his X page on Tuesday, May 28, and tweeted:
"Proud to make history as the first top scorer in 4 countries A huge thank you to all the clubs, teammates and staff who helped me along the way."
The previous record was held by former Al Nassr forward and Moroccan international Abderrazak Hamdallah, who scored 34 goals in 2018-19. Though the Morocco striker's haul - also for Al-Nassr - came from four fewer matches.
Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano, in a post shared on his X page, disclosed that Cristiano Ronaldo also becomes the first player ever to be top scorer in four different leagues. They are listed below:
- ✨ La Liga (x3)
- ✨ Serie A
- ✨ Premier League
- ✨ Saudi Pro League
The report also confirmed that Ronaldo has scored 64 goals in 69 games for Al-Nassr in all competitions since joining on a free transfer in January 2023 after leaving Manchester United, Goal.com reported.
The win meant Al-Nassr finished second in the table for the second successive season, 14 points behind champions Al-Hilal but 17 clear of third-placed Al-Ahli.
Ronaldo has now scored 765 goals in a 22-year career which has also included spells with Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.
Video of Ronaldo's goal surface online
Watch the moment Cristiano broke the record!:
Troost Ekong speaks on playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles captain, William Troost-Ekong, said if he had the chance to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League, he would say 'yes'. The Nigerian international has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.
Asked in a recent interview with CNN if he fancies the chance to play alongside the former world's best player, Ekong answered:
"Who wouldn't? One of the best players in the world. We would have to see what happens, but I’m happy at POAK."
