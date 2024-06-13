"Difficult Step": Lionel Messi Discusses Retirement, Shares His Last Club
- Football superstar, Lionel Messi, has said Major League Soccer (MLS) club, Inter Miami, will be his last club
- Legit.ng reports that Messi, who has won a record eight Ballon d’Or awards, left European football in 2023 to join the MLS club
- The 36-year-old's latest admission ends any hopes that he would conclude his legendary career at Newell's Old Boys
Rosario, Argentina - Lionel Messi has revealed that he will end his career at Inter Miami, saying the Major League Soccer (MLS) side will be his “last club”.
The 36-year-old world cup champion is not thinking about joining an Argentine club to write the last chapter of his playing career.
The Argentina captain said in a recent interview with ESPN:
“I think Inter Miami is going to be my last club. Today, I think it is going to be my last club.
"I've done this all of my life; I love playing ball. I enjoy the practices and the day-to-day, the games. Yeah, there's a bit of fear that it's all ending. It's always there. It was a difficult step leaving Europe to come here (Miami).
"I'm aware that there's not a lot of time left."
Legit.ng reports that since making his senior professional bow in 2004, Messi has turned out for just three clubs: Barcelona, PSG, and Inter Miami.
Messi speaks on when he will retire
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Messi revealed when he will retire from playing competitive football.
The ex-La Liga player said he would retire when he senses he can no longer deliver his peak performance or derive joy from playing football, adding that he will take the decision regardless of his age.
