Argentine footballer, Lionel Messi captured the hearts of many netizens because of the humility he showed recently

In a video trending on social media, the Inter Miami forward was driving by when a fan threw a jessy at him to sign

The celebrated footballer did not refuse as he stopped the car mid-traffic and promptly signed the jessy and threw it back

Inter Miami forward, Lionel Messi melted many hearts on social media because of the attention he gave to an excited fan.

In a video reposted on TikTok by Barstool Sports, Messi was driving by when a fan noticed him.

Messi has been praised for signing a jersey mid-traffic. Photo credit: Getty Images/Omar Vega and X/M10Goat.

Source: TikTok

The fan threw a jessy at him to sign, and Messi wasted no time as he obliged the fan and had the jessy signed.

Within a few seconds, Messi threw back the jessy at the fan, who was more than happy to have the footballer's signature.

Many social media users are praising Messi for what they call a show of humility. Some said it shows he is truly the greatest of all time.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Messi signs jersey for a fan mid-traffic

@Ashley said:

"Legends never die. Messi is the true GOAT."

@wolvezz7z commented:

"He threw it at him, But he gave it back with such respect... Messi is such a great person."

@Mark A commented:

"Just driving around with a Messi jersey and a sharpie, just in case."

@AJ Correia said:

"The dude just secured a house with that jersey."

@Dan2119 commented:

"Bro, if someone threw a jersey at me and said sign it in the middle of rush hour I’d be arrested for road rage."

@itsacrisis513backup said:

"Always have a spare jersey…just in case!"

@user39237576790187 commented:

"You just happened to have an Argentina jersey in your car?"

Victor Osimhen and Didier Drogba spotted in a video

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a clip captured Ivorian legendary footballer Didier Drogba when he came across Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen during the AFCON 2023.

The clip was recorded shortly before the Nigeria versus Ivory Coast encounter, which ended in favour of the Super Eagles.

The two men warmly embraced each other in what social media users have termed a king and prince-relationship.

Source: Legit.ng