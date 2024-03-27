Inter Miami forward, Lionel Messi has hinted at when he will retire from playing professional football

Messi said he is self-aware and critical of his performance, hence, will quit when he no longer enjoys himself or helping his teammates

He added that when the time comes for him to retire he will make the decision without considering his age

Legit. ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

United States of America - 2023 World Footballer of the Year, Lionel Messi has revealed when he will retire from playing competitive football.

Messi said he will retire when he senses he can no longer deliver his peak performance or derive joy from playing football.

Lionel Messi says he knows the moment to retire from football Photo credit:Clive Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

The Inter Miami forward said he will take the decision when he feels it is time regardless of his age, Eurosport reports.

The 36-year-old Argentine said he is critical of himself and can tell when he is playing well or not.

The former Barcelona star player has scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in 19 appearances across various competitions for his MSL club.

Messi said:

“I am very self-critical of myself, I know when I’m good, when I’m bad, when I play well and when I play badly. When I feel it’s time to take that step, I will take it without thinking about age.

“I know that moment I feel I am no longer ready to perform, that I am no longer enjoying myself or helping my teammates”

According to The Athletic, Messi, however, said he has not thought about hanging up his football boots

“I have not yet thought about this, I am still focused on enjoying my football every day.

“I hope to continue playing for a while longer, that is my plan. After that, I will try to do something I like in a new role.”

Messi tells doctor end of career is near

Legit.ng recalls that Messi made a stunning statement that will shock the footballing world and his fans at large in 2019.

According to a Facebook post by Sportskeeda Football, Messi made a disturbing confession about his football career coming to an end.

Messi reportedly told his doctor Joseph Garcia during his latest checkup:

"I feel it ... I'm not what I was. I feel more and more tired match after match, every time a great performance comes out, it expends energy. Maybe the end is near. Days and events have passed."

