FCT, Abuja-The Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, has requested a comprehensive technical report from the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) following the Super Eagles' poor performance in the June FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Disappointing performances

The Super Eagles have only accumulated one point from a possible six, with a 1-1 draw against South Africa in Uyo and a 2-1 loss to Benin Republic in Abidjan in their third and fourth qualifying matches, as reported by ThisDay.

These results leave the Super Eagles with a total of just three points out of a possible 12 from the four games played so far in their quest to qualify for the World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Senator Enoh: Tinubu supported super eagles significantly

Senator Enoh voiced his disappointment with these outcomes, especially given the significant support the NFF has received from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and the positive working relationship between the Ministry and the NFF, Vanguard reported.

He said:

"The recent results are unacceptable.

"Despite significant support from President Tinubu and the high expectations of Nigerian football fans, the Super Eagles have fallen short."

Demand for detailed technical report

While lamenting the performances of the super eagles, the minister demanded a comprehensive technical report, explaining why the team performed poorly and why there shouldn't be consequences.

He said:

"The NFF must submit a detailed technical report to explain the reasons for this poor performance and justify why there should not be consequences for the disappointment caused to both the government and the Nigerian public."

He stressed that Nigerian football fans demand and deserve answers and accountability from the NFF.

