A video showing the moment the national anthem was played during Super Eagles' match against Bafana Bafana is trending online

The Nigerian football squad kept mute as the instrumental to the national anthem was played before the match

As expected, the video of the Super Eagles struggling with the anthem has since stirred different comments from Nigerians

One of the talking points from Nigeria's Super Eagles' game against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Friday, June 7, was the moment the national anthem was played.

A video from the match, which took place at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, showed Super Eagles players struggling to sing the new Nigerian national anthem, 'Nigeria we hail thee,' before the World Cup qualifier against South Africa.

While the national anthem played in the background, the three-time African champions remained mute.

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, weeks ago, signed the re-adoption of the former old anthem, which many Nigerians are yet to familiarise themselves with.

Reactions as Super Eagles' struggles to sing anthem

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

Teesaids:

"It was a solemn recitation by the Super Eagles as the none of them could boldly sing out they will really suffer in coming matches. Changing the Nigeria National Anthem won’t automatically turn the situation of the Country around.."

iamchukaelc:

"One good reason why they changed the beautiful National Anthem."

Richeey001:

"They did not even know when the anthem ended. Proudly sponsored by Tinubu and his colonial era friends."

iamchukaelc:

"The Labour of our heroes past is now in vain."'

himacoeche:

"This is a disgrace that no one among them opened mouth."

jabaevit:

"I for talk say when Dem learn am....Nigerians no too dey patriotic like that....if na some countries, Dem for don learn am."

Sabinus, others struggle to sing anthem

Legit.ng recalls reporting a highlight from a charity match hosted by Troost-Ekong, which was the moment celebrities at the game were seen struggling to sing along when the anthem was being sung.

Sabinus' unbothered disposition during the recitation of the anthem left people laughing.

"Sabinus's energy is my energy abeg. Who new Anthem epp," a netizen said.

