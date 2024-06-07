BREAKING: Finidi Names Super Eagles’ Starting XI to Take on South Africa, Turns to Towering Striker
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football worldwide.
Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - Coach Finidi George has left out the German Bundesliga's Rookie of the Season, Victor Boniface, in his Super Eagles' starting line-up for the South Africa match.
The new Super Eagles manager opted for 6ft 7inches Turkey-based striker, Paul Onuachu in attack.
Also, returning Wilfred Ndidi starts and captains the side.
Check out the starting line-up as officially shared on the Super Eagles' X (formerly Twitter) page.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
More to follow...
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.