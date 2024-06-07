Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football worldwide.

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - Coach Finidi George has left out the German Bundesliga's Rookie of the Season, Victor Boniface, in his Super Eagles' starting line-up for the South Africa match.

The new Super Eagles manager opted for 6ft 7inches Turkey-based striker, Paul Onuachu in attack.

Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Boniface, and others were benched. Photo credit: @NGSuperEagles

Source: Twitter

Also, returning Wilfred Ndidi starts and captains the side.

Check out the starting line-up as officially shared on the Super Eagles' X (formerly Twitter) page.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng