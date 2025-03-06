Victor Osimhen’s season-long loan spell at Galatasaray ends in the summer, and he is expected to leave the club

Osimhen joined the Turkish champions on loan after failing to secure a permanent move away from Napoli

He has impressed during his time in Turkey so much that the club wish to sign him permanently this summer

Victor Osimhen has won the hearts of Galatasaray fans and stakeholders, and they are now getting emotional ahead of his departure at the end of his loan this summer.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Napoli after his attempts to secure a permanent move away last summer failed, and he was frozen out of the team.

Victor Osimhen cheers the Galatasaray fans during their 3-3 draw against Kasimpasa. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Transfermarkt, since he joined Galatasaray, he has impressed on the pitch and become a fan favourite, scoring 22 goals and providing five assists in all competitions.

This has prompted the Turkish champions to want to pursue a permanent move for the Super Eagles striker, but this is unlikely to materialise because of the finances involved.

Osimhen earn praise in Turkey

Former Galatasaray vice-president Abdurrahim Albayrak has praised Osimhen for his contribution to the club despite being a loan player and wishes he could be signed permanently.

“Oh, I wish Osimhen would continue... Like Icardi, he has also won the hearts of all Galatasaray fans,” says Albayrak, who was vice president twice, as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi.

“Pay attention to how a world star who will leave in 2 months is fighting with his life and soul. All the players playing in our leagues should take a lesson from him. He has proven to the whole world how professional a player he is.”

Albayrak subtly hinted that the Nigerian striker is on his way out of the club when the season ends, which is the most likely option for the two parties.

His wishes of wanting him to continue are unlikely to come to pass with the Turkish champions not being able to afford the cost of signing the Super Eagles forward.

Victor Osimhen looks disappointed during Galatasaray's 3-3 draw against Kasimpasa. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Napoli have maintained a clear stance over the former LOSC Lille striker: they will not entertain any offer below his €75 million release clause for interested clubs.

The Italians’ tough stance on his €130mil release clause last summer was one of the factors that made a deal difficult, and the club lowered it when he joined Galatasaray on loan.

Top European clubs, including those in England and Italy, attempted to lure him away in January, but he committed to Galatasaray until the end of the season as a sign of loyalty.

The clubs retained their interest, with Manchester United and Juventus the two clubs who are most interested ahead of the summer transfer window.

Galatasaray’s life without Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that a Turkish pundit predicted Galatasaray's life without Osimhen and claimed the club could have been fifth if not for the Nigerian forward.

The commentator praised the loan star as the only player in the team giving his all and wished other players in the team could do the same to help Okan Buruk's side.

