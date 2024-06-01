Real Madrid vs Dortmund LIVE: Match Stream and Latest Updates of Champions League Final 2024
London, United Kingdom - A pleasant day to you and welcome to Legit.ng's coverage of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final featuring Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at the Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom (UK).
14-time winners Madrid are favourites to lift the trophy in London and extend their tally to 15, while Dortmund look to land only their second-ever Champions League trophy - the first coming in 1997.
Real Madrid vs Dortmund: Kroos' last dance
TNT Sports shared pictures of Toni Kroos' boots for his 'last dance' with Real Madrid.
The German recently announced that he will retire from football after the European Championship in his home country, Germany, later this year (2024).
Champions League trophy arrives Wembley
The UEFA Champions League trophy has arrived at Wembley Stadium.
Legit.ng understands that UEFA keeps the original, with the Champions League winners given a replica trophy.
