Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football worldwide.

London, United Kingdom - A pleasant day to you and welcome to Legit.ng's coverage of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final featuring Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at the Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom (UK).

14-time winners Madrid are favourites to lift the trophy in London and extend their tally to 15, while Dortmund look to land only their second-ever Champions League trophy - the first coming in 1997.

Saturday, June 1, 2024, will see Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund go head-to-head in the Champions League final at Wembley. Photo credits: Florencia Tan Jun, Uwe Kraft

Source: Getty Images

Follow all the updates here:

Kindly refresh the page for fresh updates.