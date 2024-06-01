Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football worldwide.

London, United Kingdom - Some football fans on social media are rooting for Ivorian striker, Sebastien Haller, to score in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final on Saturday, June 1.

Dortmund were without Haller for their final Bundesliga game of the season against Darmstadt. Still, coach Edin Terzić hopes that the goalpoacher will be fit enough for the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday night, June 1.

The UEFA Champions League final is taking place on Saturday, June 1, at London's Wembley Stadium. Photo credits: Alex Grimm, Angel Martinez

Source: Getty Images

Haller was an unused substitute in both knockout games against PSG and has missed Dortmund’s last five Bundesliga games: Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, Augsburg, Mainz, and Darmstadt.

Apart from Haller, another African some online users wish to score in the 2024 UCL final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund is Brahim Díaz.

The Moroccan who plies his trade in Spain with Real Madrid is ready for his first Champions League final.

Ramy Bensebaini of Algeria is another African who could feature in the final. But the probability of the 29-year-old scoring if he plays is low as he is a defender. He has never scored for the German clubside.

Africans shining in Europe competitions' finals

All goals in this year's (2024) Europe's club competition finals have been scored by Africans.

There is one more to go, and Dortmund and Real Madrid have attackers Haller and Diaz in their ranks respectively.

In the event one African player scores in the 2024 UCL final, that would be historic as such has never been recorded in European Cup finals.

Check out some comments on X below:

@eskeFussball wrote:

"Suddenly the UCL final became a Brahim Díaz v Sebastian Haller showdown."

@bodybyamadi1 said:

"Sebastien Haller scored the game-winning goal against Nigeria in the AFCON this past February so I’m rooting for Real Madrid in the finals."

@dntknwmhe commented:

"Sebastian Haller for Dortmund, Brahim Diaz for Madrid. Let's go Africa."

UCL final: Dortmund star of Oyo descent speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Borussia Dortmund forward, Karim Adeyemi, said there is "still no pressure" ahead of his side's clash with Real Madrid in the final of the UCL 2023-2024 season.

Born in Munich, Germany, to a Nigerian father and Romanian mother, Adeyemi is a full German international having made his debut for Die Mannschaft in September 2021.

Source: Legit.ng