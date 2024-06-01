Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi believes anything is possible in the 2024 UEFA Champions League final

Adeyemi's club aim to pull off one of the biggest-ever shocks in a Champions League final history against the mighty Real Madrid at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 1

Against a Dortmund team that has beaten the odds to make it to London, the star-studded Spanish giants are heavy favourites to be crowned European champions for the 15th time and a sixth in the last 11 seasons

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football in Nigeria and worldwide.

London, United Kingdom - Borussia Dortmund forward, Karim Adeyemi, has said there is "still no pressure" ahead of his side's clash with Real Madrid in the final of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2023-2024 season.

Born in Munich, Germany, to a Nigerian father and Romanian mother, Adeyemi is a full German international having made his debut for Die Mannschaft in September 2021.

Karim Adeyemi during the UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and PSG at Signal Iduna Park on December 13, 2023, in Dortmund, Germany. Photo credit: Jean Catuffe

Source: Getty Images

The former Red Bull Salzburg man who has his ancestry in Oyo state, south-west Nigeria, featured for the first time for the Germany senior team in a 6–0 2022 FIFA world cup qualification win over Armenia. He came on as a late substitute and scored his side's sixth goal in the first minute of second-half injury time.

In November 2022, he was named in the German squad for the 2022 FIFA world cup in Qatar. However, he did not feature in any match, as Germany were knocked out at the group stage.

Adeyemi and his Dortmund side reached the UCL final for the third time in the club's history and the first since they lost at Wembley to Bayern Munich in 2013.

Dortmund has only lifted the coveted UCL trophy in the 1996-97 season.

As football lovers look ahead to the final tonight, June 1, 14-time champions, Real Madrid, are the overwhelming favourites to lift the cup. Regardless, Adeyemi is in a bullish mood.

On the eve of the UCL final, the 22-year-old wrote on his known X (formerly Twitter) handle with a 33-second video of his participation in the 2023-2024 Champions League:

"Still no pressure. #ka27."

More to read on UEFA Champions League

Kaka predicts Champions League winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Real Madrid star Kaka is confident that his old team will secure their 15th UEFA Champions League title against Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley Stadium.

Kaka, who played for Real Madrid from 2009 to 2013, voiced his excitement and optimism regarding his former team's chances.

Source: Legit.ng