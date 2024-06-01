Real Madrid's starting lineup for the Champions League final match against Borussia Dortmund has been revealed and made official

Carlo Ancelotti confirms and starts Thibaut Courtois as Blancos' goalkeeper while Aurelien Tchouameni and David Alaba are both out for Real Madrid

Kobel, Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen, Can, Sabitzer, Sancho, Adeyemi, Brandt, and Fullkrug make the XI line-up of the Borussia Dortmund team

Real Madrid have unveiled their starting lineup for the upcoming Champions League Final against Borussia Dortmund, which is scheduled for tonight, Saturday, June 1.

Real Madrid is starting an XI consisting of Courtois, Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Camavinga, Valverde, Kroos, Bellingham, Vinicius, and Rodrygo.

Real Madrid: The match line-up explained

As expected, Ancelotti, has gone with the starting lineup every single media outlet predicted for tonight, with Nacho starting alongside Rudiger, Camavinga replacing Tchouameni as a defensive midfielder and Courtois getting the nod as the starting goalkeeper. Lunin will be on the bench even after missing the last few training sessions.

Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham are among the candidates for this year’s Ballon d’Or, knowing a win here paired with a fine performance could tip the balance their way ahead of Euro 2024 and the Copa America this summer.

This was disclosed by Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano, a top sports journalists in a post shared on his website on Saturday evening.

He tweeted:

"OFFICIAL: Real Madrid starting XI for the Champions League final."

Borussia Dortmund's line-up

While Borussia Dortmund is starting XI (TBC): Kobel, Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen, Can, Sabitzer, Sancho, Adeyemi, Brandt, Fullkrug.

This was confirmed by the German side team in a post shared on its X page on Saturday evening.

As reported by Yahoo Sports, there are doubts over striker Sebastien Haller and full-back Mateu Morey, though it was unlikely either would start anyway. Ramy Benebaini is the only guaranteed absentee.

The team is likely to be similar to that from the semis, with Niclas Fullkrug leading the attack and Julian Brandt behind him.

Madrid vs Dortmund: Match prediction

Los Blancos can win a 15th European crown following a dramatic semi-final win over Bayern Munich, while BVB is bidding to win a second title on arguably the biggest stage in club football after upsetting Kylian Mbappe and PSG in the final four.

While both teams have harnessed variety in their path to the final, relying on, at times, traditional No 9s in the shape of Joselu and Niclas Fullkrug.

In the dugout, Carlo Ancelotti can claim a fifth Champions League as a coach, with Edin Terzić looking to complete a famous journey from the Yellow Wall to the very top of European football with his boyhood club.

Dortmund star speaks ahead of battle with Madrid

