UEFA Champions League Final: All You Need to Know as Dortmund Face Real Madrid
- Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will lock horns in the Champions League final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday evening, June 1
- The Bundesliga side defeated PSG in the semi-finals, winning 2-0 over two legs while Los Blancos booked their ticket to Wembley with a 4-3 victory on aggregate against Bayern Munich
- Borussia Dortmund have only ever won the competition once, defeating Juventus 3-1 in the 1996/1997 season, whereas Real Madrid have lifted the trophy 14 times
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football in Nigeria and worldwide.
London, United Kingdom - The final of the glamorous UEFA Champions League (UCL) will be played on Saturday, June 1, 2024.
Legit.ng reports that the final involved Borussia Dortmund of Germany and Real Madrid of Spain.
UEFA Champions League final: Why Borussia Dortmund could earn more money If they lose to Real Madrid
Where is the UCL 2024 final?
The final will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London, England.
Wembley Stadium has significantly beefed up its security operation for the Champions League final on Saturday, June 1, intent on avoiding a repeat of the lawlessness that tarnished the Euro 2020 showpiece.
Who is playing in the UCL 2024 final?
Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund are battling for the crown.
Dortmund are the underdogs while Madrid are the heavy favorites.
UCL final: What time is kick-off?
The Champions League final will kick-off at Wembley Stadium at 8:00 PM Nigerian time.
There will be pre-match performances.
Referee for the Champions League final
Slovenia’s Slavko Vincic will be the match referee at Wembley.
UEFA, the European football governing body, confirmed the 44-year-old’s appointment earlier in May.
How to watch the UCL 2024 final
In the United Kingdom, the Champions League final will be shown on TNT Sports (Discovery+).
In the United States, it will be shown on CBS and TUDN. Click here to find your local broadcasting partner.
Nigerians can watch via SuperSport.
Details of other channels to watch the Champions League final are here.
Kaka predicts Champions League winner
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Real Madrid star Kaka is confident that his old team will secure their 15th UEFA Champions League title against Dortmund in the final at Wembley Stadium.
Kaka, who played for Real Madrid from 2009 to 2013, voiced his excitement and optimism regarding his former team's chances.
