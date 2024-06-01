Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will lock horns in the Champions League final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday evening, June 1

The Bundesliga side defeated PSG in the semi-finals, winning 2-0 over two legs while Los Blancos booked their ticket to Wembley with a 4-3 victory on aggregate against Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund have only ever won the competition once, defeating Juventus 3-1 in the 1996/1997 season, whereas Real Madrid have lifted the trophy 14 times

London, United Kingdom - The final of the glamorous UEFA Champions League (UCL) will be played on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Legit.ng reports that the final involved Borussia Dortmund of Germany and Real Madrid of Spain.

Where is the UCL 2024 final?

The final will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Wembley Stadium has significantly beefed up its security operation for the Champions League final on Saturday, June 1, intent on avoiding a repeat of the lawlessness that tarnished the Euro 2020 showpiece.

Who is playing in the UCL 2024 final?

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund are battling for the crown.

Dortmund are the underdogs while Madrid are the heavy favorites.

UCL final: What time is kick-off?

The Champions League final will kick-off at Wembley Stadium at 8:00 PM Nigerian time.

There will be pre-match performances.

Referee for the Champions League final

Slovenia’s Slavko Vincic will be the match referee at Wembley.

UEFA, the European football governing body, confirmed the 44-year-old’s appointment earlier in May.

How to watch the UCL 2024 final

In the United Kingdom, the Champions League final will be shown on TNT Sports (Discovery+).

In the United States, it will be shown on CBS and TUDN. Click here to find your local broadcasting partner.

Nigerians can watch via SuperSport.

Details of other channels to watch the Champions League final are here.

