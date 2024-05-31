Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State awarded N10 million to Super Eagles forward Terem Moffi for his performance at the Africa Cup of Nations and praised him for being a positive role model

The Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, has awarded N10 million to Super Eagles forward Terem Moffi for his outstanding performance and contribution to the team's success at the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Moffi, who played a crucial role in securing the silverware for Nigeria, received the gift during a ceremony on Thursday night in Calabar, accompanied by his father and younger brother.

Governor Otu praised Moffi for his exemplary conduct and for being a positive role model for the youth of Cross River State. He highlighted the importance of Moffi's achievements not only in sports but also in representing the state on an international stage.

Otu emphasised his administration's commitment to supporting youth and sports development as a strategy to reduce youth restiveness and create opportunities for young talents to thrive.

“I am particularly delighted that you represented the State well and the fact that you have been a good ambassador of the youths in the State and beyond,” Governor Otu stated.

“Like you, we have so many talents across the State and we will continue to create opportunities for them to blossom. It is for that reason that we are making a lot of investment in youth and sports development.”

The governor also commended the Super Eagles players for their overall contributions to sports development within the state, acknowledging their role in inspiring the next generation of athletes.

Moffi shows love to local community

In addition to receiving the governor's recognition, Terem Moffi has shown his commitment to giving back to the community.

Earlier, Moffi donated N1 million to Pelican Stars FC, along with 25 balls each to both Pelican Stars FC and Calabar Rovers.

Moffi currently plays for Nice in France, having transferred to the club in 2023 after previous stints with FC Lorient in France and Belgian club KV Kortrijk. His international career with the Super Eagles began in 2021, and he has been a key player for the national team.

Moffi is among the players invited for the Super Eagles' upcoming World Cup qualifying matches against South Africa and Benin Republic in June.

