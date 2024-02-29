Cristiano Ronaldo has been slapped with a ban and a fine for making a gesture considered lewd during a Saudi Pro League game

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner reacted to those in the stands after a dramatic 3-2 win over Al Nassr's rivals, Al-Shabab

Legit.ng reports that Ronaldo was caught on camera in the controversial incident which has gone viral

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Soccer superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, has been banned by the Saudi Arabia Football Federation (SAFF).

Ronaldo's sanction comes after his vulgar reaction to eternal rival, Lionel Messi's chants from th spectators, The Mirror reported on Thursday, February 29.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for an alleged offensive gesture in Saudi Pro League. Photo credit: Yasser Bakhsh

The 39-year-old helped his side to beat their Riyadh rivals, Al-Shabab, 3-2 on Sunday, February 25, in the Saudi Pro League game.

However, video footage appeared to show Ronaldo cupping his ear and repeatedly thrusting his hand forward near his pelvis as he seemed to be gesturing in response to Al-Shabab fans.

Subsequently, SAFF's disciplinary and ethics committee announced that Al-Nassr's forward has been hit with a ban, Daily Star UK noted.

In a statement released on Thursday morning, February 29, Saudi chiefs confirmed Ronaldo will miss Al-Nassr’s next match at home to Al-Hazm later in the day. He was also asked to pay a fine of £4,190.

Ronaldo has scored 34 goals in 25 games for Al-Nassr this season and has been one of the most high-profile figures in the country's division since making the move in 2022.

Ronaldo reacts

Meanwhile, Ronaldo broke his silence after the incident and sanction, according to Daily Mail UK.

The platform quoted Ronaldo as saying:

"I respect all clubs. And the joy after the (game) expresses strength and victory, and it is not shameful. We are used to it in Europe."

In a similar vein, moments after news of his ban emerged, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United man, wrote tersely on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"Can't stop."

The post's text was accompanied by an emoji and picture that showed he was working out.

