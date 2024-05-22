Nigeria’s men’s amputee football team have advanced in the ongoing amputee AFCON in Egypt

The Nigerian team comprehensively defeated East Africans, Burundi, 11-0 on Wednesday, May 22

Legit.ng reports that the massive win comfortably sealed the top spot for the Special Eagles in Group A

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports in Nigeria and worldwide.

Cairo, Egypt - The Nigerian national amputee football team, otherwise known as Special Eagles, are through to the quarter-finals of the African Amputee Football Cup of Nations also called AAFCON.

The tournament is ongoing in Egypt.

Nigeria's Special Eagles have reached the 2024 amputee AFCON last eight. Photo credit: @NwakpaN

Source: Twitter

The Special Eagles' progress in the competition follows a comprehensive 11-0 win they recorded over Burundi in their last group game on Wednesday, May 22.

As reported by The Punch, striker, Michael Jewell, was the star performer of the remarkable victory, scoring seven times while Turkey-based Mohammad Grima netted a treble. Olaa Buhachi scored one goal, to ensure that the West African giants made light work of the Burundians.

Check out a video of the delighted Nigerian players below:

The big win sealed the top spot for the Special Eagles in Group A — thanks to a superior goal difference ahead of hosts, Egypt.

The Egyptians had beaten Burundi 10-2 on Tuesday, May 21, following their goalless draw against Nigeria in the opening game.

Nigeria eyeing amputee World Cup

Meanwhile, Nigeria will face the second-placed team from Group B in the quarter-finals on Thursday night, May 23, with Liberia looking set to finish behind Morocco in that group, depending on the outcome of their encounter, which is a late kick-off on Wednesday (today, May 22).

7 out of the countries that progress to the last eight will make it to the 2026 amputee football world cup to be staged in Morocco.

Read more on Nigerian sports

Nigeria's Boniface for African Footballer of the Year

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the UEFA Europa League final between Bayer Leverkusen and Atalanta, some Nigerians have said Victor Boniface should succeed Victor Osimhen as the African Footballer of the Year.

With Super Eagles attackers like Boniface and Ademola Lookman (Atalanta) in fine form and their teams doing well in Europe, several internet users have mentioned both men's names for the top African honour.

Source: Legit.ng