The Special Eagles of Nigeria are through to the semi-finals of the African Amputee Football Cup of Nations hosted by Egypt

The Special Eagles saw off Liberia with a 2-1 victory, thereby securing their place in the semi-finals

The team have now set up a semi-final clash with a Morrocan team which beat Egypt by 4-2 in another intense encounter

The Moroccans are the competition favourites, but the Nigerian team is also not a pushover. They earlier defeated Burundi 11-0.

Special Eagles technical director Victor Onyekachukwu was quoted by Sports247 as saying the team is focused.

His words:

“We remain focused, taking one game at a time. We approached this match knowing the importance of discipline and securing maximum points. We are not carried away by our last result, an 11-0 victory over Burundi. We understand that the competition gets tougher at every stage. Morocco is a very technical and determined side, but we are not under any pressure. We will go back, prepare thoroughly, and ensure our team delivers.”

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media are commenting on the progress of the Special Eagles team in Egypt.

Sports journalist Pooja shared a photo of the team, and it received many reactions.

See the photo below:

Nigerians react to Special Eagles victory over Liberia

@Pinnacle5787 said:

"I hope we win it."

@olaniyanoladej3 said:

"I hope the sports ministry is supporting these guys?"

@D_WatchTower said:

"Are there highlights? This would be a nice watch."

