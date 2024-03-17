The supercomputer has predicted the winner of the 2023/2024 Champions League between Manchester City, Real Madrid, Arsenal and Bayern Munich

The AAnalyst, in its latest prediction, rated the English side, Manchester City, at 29.46 per cent of winning the competition

Real Madrid of Spain is rated to be the second European club to win the trophy, while Arsenal was not favoured to win the competition for the first time

Manchester City has been tipped to win the 2023/2024 Champions League by the analysis, popularly called the supercomputer.

The supercomputer rated Pep Guardiola's side with 29.46 per cent, suggesting that the English side will win its second consecutive Champions League final in the ongoing 2023/2024 season of the competition.

Behind Manchester City is Real Madrid, which has recently become a continental rival of the City in Europe. The Analyst rated the Spanish giant with 13.06 per cent, becoming the second most possible winner of the Champions League after Man City in the soon-to-be-end season.

While the City appeared on the favourite side of the supercomputer predictions, the AAnalyst rated Arsenal and Harry Kane's Bayern Munich poor.

Supercomputer predicts Champions League winner

According to the supercomputer, Arsenal has a 10.92 per cent chance of winning the competition for the first time in its history, while the German side, Bayern Munich, has a 9.39 per cent chance.

The Champions League is at the semi-final stage, with eight teams working on getting to the competition's final and winning the trophy. Below is the ranking of the teams according to the supercomputer.

S/N Teams Rating Countries 1 Manchester City 29.46 per cent England 2 PSG 16.15 per cent France 3 Real Madrid 13.06 per cent Spain 4 Arsenal 10.92 per cent England 5 Bayern Munich 9.39 per cent Germany 6 Borussia Dortmund 7.86 per cent Germany 7 Barcelona 7.11 per cent Spain 8 Atletico Madrid 6.05 per cent Spain

UEFA Champions League's new format

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UEFA executive committee has announced a change in the Champions League format starting from the 2024/25 season.

According to the new format, there will no longer be a group stage; instead, there will be a league phase in which clubs are required to play eight matches.

Unlike the former format, where 32 teams were divided into eight groups, the league phase in the new format constituted 36 teams.

