Eight football clubs have qualified for the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League quarter-final after successfully negotiating the round of 16

The quarter-finals will be played on April 9 and 10 for the first leg, while the second leg will come one week later, on the 16th and 17th of the same month

UEFA disclosed that there will be no seeding and any club could face any one of the other seven qualifiers in the quarter-finals

The quarter-finalists draw of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League is scheduled to hold in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday, March 15, 2024.

Eight teams have secured their spots in the quarter-finalists of the biggest football club competition.

The draw, which will kick-off by 11am UK time will feature three Spanish teams, two English and German teams, and one French, The Punch reported.

Champions League quarter-finalists

Real Madrid (SPAIN)

Atlético de Madrid (SPAIN)

Barcelona (SPAIN)

Arsenal (ENGLAND)

Man City (ENGLAND)

Bayern (GERMANY)

Dortmund (GERMANY)

Paris Saint Germain (FRANCE)

According to UEFA, clubs from the same nation or same group can play each other because it’s an open draw with no seeding.

The semi-final and final draws will also be mapped out, meaning each team can tell which opponents they may face should they progress to the next round.

“The draw is an open one, meaning no seeding is taking place.

“Clubs from the same nation can play each other from this point, as well as those who faced off in the group stage.

“Basically, it is a completely open draw; we could face any one of the other seven qualifiers.”

The UEFA Champions League quarter-finals first legs will hold April 9 and 10 while the second legs will take place on April 16 and 17.

For the semi-finals, the first legs will take place on April 30 and May 1, with the return legs occurring on May 7 and 8.

Finally, the grand finale is set for June 1 at Wembley Stadium, England.

